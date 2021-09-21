Oklahoma man sentenced for illegally performing surgery

Bob Lee Allen

POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after he pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of illegally performing a surgery at a cabin in the woods.

The Oklahoman reports that 54-year-old Bob Lee Allen had been set to go to trial this week but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Aug. 31.

Prosecutors say Allen performed a castration on a volunteer at the cabin, then stored the removed body parts in a freezer.

The person told police that Allen later joked about eating the body parts.

Allen was arrested after the volunteer went to a hospital because of bleeding after the surgery.

