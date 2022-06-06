TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Stilwell man who sexually abused a minor during a 2017 road trip was sentenced on June 3 in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced David Anthony RomanNose, 45, to life in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country and 180 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

“David RomanNose exploited the trust and friendship of a 12-year-old child. The victim’s testimony about the abuse she endured helped prevent the defendant from continuing to prey on other children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The collaboration and exemplary work from our partners at the FBI, Oneida Indian Nation Police Department and Craig County Sheriff’s Office ensured that RomanNose was held responsible for his crimes.”

“The reprehensible crimes committed by Mr. RomanNose against a minor reveal his repulsive and vile character,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The spectacular bravery displayed by the victim—in combination with the partnerships between federal, tribal, and state law enforcement—brought Mr. RomanNose to justice. The FBI and our police partners will continue to fight against predators who prey on our Oklahoma community.”

On July 4, 2017, RomanNose accompanied a group traveling through northeastern Oklahoma after attending a festival in Seiling. While traveling, RomanNose sexually abused the victim in the backseat of the vehicle. The violation occurred in Indian Country on the Will Rogers Turnpike/Interstate Highway I-44 near Vinita. RomanNose also abused the minor, an Oneida Indian Nation citizen, after the group arrived home in New York.

During the trial, family members testified that following the road trip, the victim’s behavior changed dramatically. They stated that she became more withdrawn and started acting out. The victim eventually disclosed the abuse to a counselor and family member.

RomanNose remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. The FBI, Oneida Indian Nation Police Department, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, and the Craig County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gina S. Gilmore and Stacey P. Todd are prosecuting the case.