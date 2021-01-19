Oklahoma releases updated Mobile ID to support REAL ID enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced that the next version of the Oklahoma Mobile ID is now available.

The app has been expanded to allow Oklahoma residents to quickly and easily pre-enroll for REAL ID.

“The team at the Department of Public Safety has worked tirelessly to update systems and adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19 in order to implement REAL ID,” Stitt said. “The updated Mobile ID app will help streamline the process and ensure Oklahomans can begin the process of pre-enrolling in the critical program.”

The new REAL ID functionality gives Oklahomans the ability to jumpstart the enrollment process from the comfort of their home. Mobile ID users can use the app’s checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, upload them using their smartphone camera, and answer a brief questionnaire. By completing these steps in advance, applicants can expect to decrease their transaction time during their in-person visit by up to 40%.

“We are pleased to roll out the next phase of Oklahoma Mobile ID for our citizens,” said Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully. “The efficiency and convenience of this app allow the Department of Public Safety to close the gap on services that have slowed down due to COVID-19 and jumpstart the REAL ID application from home.”

Oklahoma became the second state in the nation to implement Mobile ID in 2019.

Mobile ID is a digitized version of a physical driver’s license that allows users to safely store their identification on a smartphone.

The technology provides unprecedented security and privacy controls that give the individual the ability to determine who they share personal information with and what information they share.

Residents are not the only party that benefits from mobile ID. Businesses and organizations can also verify necessary information with confidence, as credentials are continually updated against the Department of Public Safety’s system of record.

While digital identification is accepted in many instances, it does not currently replace a physical identification card for all situations, such as interactions with law enforcement or the Transportation Security Administration.