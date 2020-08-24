Oklahoma reports 4 additional coronavirus deaths on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, including one each in Sequoyah and Tulsa Counties.
Oklahoma’s death toll due to COVID-19 is now 730, according to OSDH.
The four deaths reported today include:
- One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group.
There have been 53,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
