Oklahoma reports 4 additional coronavirus deaths on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, including one each in Sequoyah and Tulsa Counties.

Oklahoma’s death toll due to COVID-19 is now 730, according to OSDH.

The four deaths reported today include:

One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group.

There have been 53,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

To learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.