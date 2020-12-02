Oklahoma reports record-high 54 deaths as virus surges

In this Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, photo, interim Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Concerning the coronavirus surge in Oklahoma, Frye said in a statement “We must remember that each count, each case and each infection is a life.” Frye again urged residents to wear masks, frequently wash their hands and stay away from others. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting a record-high 54 deaths from the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases surges.

The deaths reported on Wednesday occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30. They include 37 deaths since Nov. 26.

The latest figures bring the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Oklahoma to 1,812.

The state also reported 2,859 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye described the grim statistics and the state’s increasing infection rate as “alarming.”

Frye urged residents to wear masks and stay away from others.