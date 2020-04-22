Oklahoma resumes elective surgeries April 24th

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — In preparation for elective surgeries resuming in Oklahoma on April 24th, the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued the guidelines for elective surgery centers and hospitals.

The testing guidelines are:

Elective surgery centers and hospitals must administer COVID-19 tests in partnership with private labs to test all patients prior to surgery.

Patients should receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the scheduled procedure.

Elective surgery centers and hospitals should not perform an operation on a patient with a medical history of COVID-19 until that patient has received two negative COVID-19 test results.

The OSDH also specified personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines stating:

Employees at elective surgery centers and hospitals, to include reception staff and non-medical support staff, should wear cloth face masks in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Elective surgery centers and hospitals will be responsible for procuring their own personal protective equipment (PPE) for all employees. Centers and hospitals should not perform elective surgeries without proper PPE.

The state’s Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) supply will be prioritized to health care professionals on the front lines of treating and interacting with COVID-19 positive patients or individuals under investigation for COVID-19.

This comes after Arkansas announced that it would be resuming elective surgeries beginning Monday, April 27th.