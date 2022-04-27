CATOOSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — At the request of the Catoosa Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of a Catoosa woman.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 26, a welfare check was made at a residence located at 43 South 204th East Avenue in Catoosa. Police found the 26-year-old female dead inside the home. According to a press release from the Bureau, this is being investigated by the OSBI as a “suspicious death.”

The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Based on the initial investigation, the OSBI does not believe there is “an ongoing threat” to the Catoosa community.