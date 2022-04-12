OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man pictured. Agents would like to speak to him but need help identifying and locating him.

According to a press release, he possibly lived in the Duncan area in the 1980’s and the Norman area in the 1990’s and 2000’s. The man is not a suspect but could have some information that could assist agents.

If you recognize him or know where he is living, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.