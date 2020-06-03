Oklahoma schools reopening plan recommends wearing masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is releasing guidance for local schools to reopen in the fall, including recommending the use of masks for staff and students.

The department released its Return to Learn Oklahoma plan on Wednesday. The framework for reopening schools lists several factors for individual districts to consider as they reopen.

Also on Wednesday, Oklahoma State University announced that three returning student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of them is OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who said on Twitter he tested positive for the virus after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.