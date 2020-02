OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has narrowly approved legislation to require all children under the age of 17 to wear seat belts while traveling in the back seat of a vehicle.

The Senate voted 25-22 for the bill, which now heads to the House where a similar measure is pending.

The bill’s author, Republican Sen. Roland Pederson of Burlington, says Oklahoma is the only state in the country that doesn’t require seat belts for children over the age of 8.