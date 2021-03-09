Oklahoma state leaders announce new COVID-19 guidance for long-term care facilities

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, and several healthcare professionals will announce changes to guidance for nursing home and long-term care facility visitation in a 2:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday, March 9 at St. Ann’s Skilled Nursing and Therapy.

In June 2020, Governor Kevin Stitt announced under the amended executive order, visitation at long-term care facilities could resume in a phased approach.

The guidance focused on three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and the surrounding community, PPE availability, staffing levels, and local hospital capacity.

In the first phase of the plan, residents who are near end-of-life or have psychological needs are the first ones to be able to have visitors.

During the second phase, residents who have experienced a significant medical change can then be visited by family and friends.

The third phase allows all residents to have limited visitation.

Read the full list of recommendations here.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recommends family members be tested for COVID-19 before heading to one of the facilities. Also, visitors should always wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers