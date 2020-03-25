Oklahoma state representative ‘doing well’ after testing positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State Rep. Jason Lowe announced that he is “recovering and doing well” after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Several days ago, Lowe reported that he began experiencing symptoms like fever, chills, body aches, and exhaustion.

He immediately contacted his primary care physician and quarantined at home.

At this point, Lowe is no longer showing symptoms but he continues to self-isolate so that he doesn’t pose a risk to anyone else.

“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”

Lowe says he plans to continue to work remotely from home and encourages residents of House District 97 to contact his office with any issues.

He also is encouraging the public to heed the warnings related to social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is of vital importance that we all stay home to help flatten the curve swiftly and effectively,” Lowe said. “I am encouraged that we will get through this together. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.”