Oklahoma State Representative to request election audit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma State Representative Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, announced Tuesday he is requesting that the State Election Board Secretary call for a forensic and independent audit of the 2020 general election results in Oklahoma County and two other random Counties in the state.

“Oklahomans have the right to know their election results can be trusted,” Roberts said.

Roberts said in a letter to the Election Board Secretary that he believes there were signs of election fraud in states such as such as Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, and he believes Oklahoma should defend the integrity of its elections.

The audit Roberts is requesting would consist of registration and votes cast audit, vote count and tally audit, election voting systems audit, and a reported results audit.

The Election Board has not expressed any suspicion of fraud in the 2020 election, and the secretary has not yet agreed to further pursue the audit.

