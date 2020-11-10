Oklahoma state senator charged with manslaughter in crash

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after authorities say she was speeding and driving recklessly when her vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into a man’s disabled vehicle, killing him.

The charge against Democratic Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman was filed Monday in Lincoln County.

According to a state trooper who investigated the May accident, Ikley-Freeman was traveling above the speed limit in in rainy conditions. Enrique Lopez died at the scene.

Ikley-Freeman lost her reelection bid last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers