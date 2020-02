LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says one Arkansan meets the CDC guidelines to be tested for the coronavirus.

In a news conference Friday, the governor said they are working with the CDC to make sure this test happens.

There are also 10 people doing home monitoring for the virus, according to the governor.

Earlier this month, another Arkansan was tested for the coronavirus, but tested negative.

