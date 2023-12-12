CHOUTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teenager is dead after a horse-drawn carriage collided with a Freightliner semi in Northeast Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on Sunday just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of US-412 and S 428, according to the crash report.

The driver of the horse-drawn carriage, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. The teenager’s is not being released due to his age.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to OHP.

OHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.