One suspect in custody, another sought in connection to Boyle Park shooting that killed 10-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say one of the suspects wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday at Boyle Park that killed a 10-year-old turned himself in while police are still searching for the second suspect.

According to LRPD, Ladarius Burnett was served with his arrest warrant after turning himself in.

Police say detectives have received various leads from the community.

Police say they are still looking for Eric Hall Jr. Anyone with information on Hall’s location is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

