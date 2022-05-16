CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents arrested David Wayne Loman, 58, on charges related to the sexual assault of a female inmate.

According to an OSBI press release, Loman was arrested on Friday, May 13 at his residence in Canadian County. On April 12, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigate allegations of sexual assault made by a female who was being transported by the former deputy.

The inmate reported that during her transport from Marshall County to Canadian County on April 7, she was assaulted three times at three different locations. The investigation by OSBI revealed that the inmate was assaulted in Marshall, Carter and Jefferson Counties.

On May 9, the OSBI obtained an arrest warrant for Loman out of Carter County. After his arrest, Loman was booked into the Carter County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Forcible Sodomy

Sexual Battery

Engaging in a Pattern of Criminal Offenses

Loman’s bond was set at $25,000.