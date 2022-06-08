GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 8, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced that it arrested a mother and another man for child neglect.

According to a press release, Jourdan Jeanae Driskell, 32, and her live-in boyfriend Bruce Andrews, 48, were arrested yesterday at the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley. Each faces one charge of child neglect, which is a felony.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the OSBI on May 24 to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl. The child primarily lives with Driskell and Andrews near Stratford, Oklahoma.

She recently reported to her father that she frequently saw Andrews naked and saw his genitals. The OSBI investigation revealed that the child “watched Andrews touch himself” and that he “allowed her to touch his genitals.” Driskill was allegedly present when these incidents occurred.

Driskell and Andrews were released on bond after being booked into the Garvin County Jail. The Pauls Valley Police Department and Garvin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.