ADA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 21-year-old Roy Gutierrez on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

According to a press release, the OSBI ICAC Task Force investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded multiple cyber tips to the Bureau. NCMEC received information from several social media platforms that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography on multiple occasions.

The IP address associated with the uploads returned to a residence located at 17068 County Road 3559 in Ada, where Gutierrez lives. A search warrant was served at that location on August 5.

When Gutierrez’s electronics were examined, multiple photos and videos that contained child pornography were found. He was arrested and booked into the Pontotoc County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.