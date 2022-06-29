OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have arrested two men on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to an OSBI press release, on June 28, OSBI ICAC Special Agents, assisted by officers from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Amber Police Department, served a search warrant in the 200 block of East 1st Street in Amber. As a result of the search warrant, 32-year-old Carl Lee Moore was arrested and faces multiple child pornography charges.

The case originated in October 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI. The IP address traced back to an East 1st Street address in Amber.

After further investigation, the OSBI uncovered that Moore had used his neighbor’s unsecured IP address to upload and share child pornography.

Moore is charged with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

Also on June 28, 2022, William Bryant Pope, 48, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Harrison County, Texas, on an arrest warrant out of Pittsburg County. The warrant was issued for buying, possessing or procuring obscene material.

The case against Pope began after a social media platform reported to NCMEC that a user was posting images that were flagged as child pornography. A search warrant for the social media platform was issued and an OSBI ICAC Special Agent reviewed the material.

The Special Agent found several child sexual explicit materials, and an arrest warrant was issued in March 2022. Pope was transferred back to Pittsburg County where he is being held on a $260,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.