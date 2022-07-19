ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Roland man is in custody in connection with the death of another Roland man early on the morning of July 18.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Roland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of Nichols Street in Roland. When officers arrived, they found Cody Nichols, 34, at the location stating that he had shot Stephen Moravac, 42.

EMTs attempted to render aid to Moravac, who was transported to a hospital in Fort Smith. Moravac died at the hospital and Nichols was detained at the scene.

The Roland Police Department asked the OSBI to lead the investigation, with assistance from the Roland Police Department and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. Nichols was arrested on July 19 at the Roland Police Department and is facing one charge of manslaughter in the first degree.