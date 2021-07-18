OSBI investigating double shooting in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a double shooting in Sequoyah County just west of Vian. The investigation began Saturday, July 17 at around 8:30 p.m. when the sheriff’s office got a call that two men were laying in the road near mile marker 293 on I-40.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found that both men had been shot.

OSBI investigators said the two men that were shot are believed to be good Samaritans that had picked up a man and took him to the Loves convenience store in Vian to purchase a gas can and gasoline.

Investigators believe the good Samaritans drove the suspect back to his car at which point they were shot. It is believed the suspect put gas in his vehicle and left the area, possibly eastbound on I-40.

Officials report that the two victims are in stable but critical condition.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Antlers, Okla., Police Department got in a pursuit with the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot and law enforcement is currently looking for him in the Antlers area.

Surveillance video from the Loves caught the attached images of the suspect. He is described as an African American male between the ages of 25 and 35 wearing a blue shirt and a COVID mask. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.