CLAREMORE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Claremore Police Department and deputies from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on October 5. Claremore police were called after Bobby Joe Johnston allegedly broke into a home, accosted the female owner and stole her cell phone and vehicle.

Officers found Johnston driving the stolen vehicle and “a short pursuit ensued,” with the suspect briefly evading officers before crashing on I-44 approximately five miles east of Claremore. More Claremore PD officers and Rogers County Sheriff’s officers responded and set up a perimeter.

The report states that Johnston emerged from a tree line and approached law enforcement officers in “a threatening manner.” Two officers and one deputy fired at Johnston, who was hit and transported to Hillcrest Claremore Hospital.

Johnston died at the hospital.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The OSBI and FBI are jointly working on the investigation, which is ongoing.