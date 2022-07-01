WILBURTON, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 1, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported that it is investigating after a stabbing turned fatal.

Latimer County received a 911 call from a marijuana grow facility outside Wilburton where the victim reported that his roommate stabbed him after an altercation. Deputies from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Choctaw Tribal police.

According to an OSBI press release, they found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim was air flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

His bond was set at $500,000. Both the victim and suspect are Bulgarian Nationals.

The OSBI has been working closely with the Bulgarian Consulate and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations to notify the victim’s next of kin.