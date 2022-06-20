GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved multiple agencies on Saturday, June 18.

According to a press release, the incident began around noon on Saturday when an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called 911 to report that her neighbor, William Philpott, was making threats toward her and her family. In addition to the caller, two other Pauls Valley police officers responded, along with a Lindsey police officer and a Garvin County deputy.

Upon arriving, they found Philpott, 39, outside of the home located on 15405 North County Road. Philpott then went inside and came back out with body armor on and wielding firearms and and began shooting at the officers. The officers took cover behind their vehicles for more than two hours while Philpott fired at them.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Chickasaw Lighthorse Tactical Team arrived with a BearCat and another armored vehicle. They proceeded toward the house to provide cover so the officers could escape to safety.

Philpott raised his pistol at the Lighthorse officers and he was shot three times. Philpott was given medical aid by officers while TAC Team members cleared the house.

Once the scene was determined to be safe, EMS treated Philpott for his injuries. He was then life-flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. OSBI Agents processed the house and seized “multiple weapons and other evidence.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Philpott and an OSBI Agent placed him under arrest at 11 a.m. on June 20. He remains hospitalized, but upon his release he will be transported to the Garvin County Detention Center to face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in state court.

According to the OSBI, this incident occurred in Indian County and involves native and non-native individuals. As such, this investigation falls under state and federal jurisdiction per the McGirt Supreme Court ruling. Once the investigation is complete, OSBI Agents will present their report to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The OSBI is also investigating a second, unrelated officer-involved shooting that occurred in Anadarko on June 19.