OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Muskogee County, Okla.

WEBBER’S FALLS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam off Powerhouse Road in Muskogee County, Okla. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI.

The Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest a 29-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Officers with the police department notified the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office of the situation. Deputies were on the way to the scene.

When officers arrived, the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officers shot and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Benjamin Ridley, and recovered a handgun.

The OSBI’s investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.