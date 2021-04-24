OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Muskogee County, Okla.

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBBER’S FALLS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam off Powerhouse Road in Muskogee County, Okla. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI. 

The Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest a 29-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Officers with the police department notified the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office of the situation. Deputies were on the way to the scene. 

When officers arrived, the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officers shot and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Benjamin Ridley, and recovered a handgun.

The OSBI’s investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers