CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Craig County near Vinita.

According to the OSBI, initial investigation finds that just before 7 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a large chunk of concrete was on the railroad tracks on 4400 Road.

Local authorities responded and found tracks leading from the railroad tracks to a residence at 27310 S. 4400 Road. Police followed the tracks to find a tractor on the nearby property and an individual named Guy Walker, who was causing a “ruckus.”

When authorities approached Walker, he reportedly pull out a bow and arrow and refused to lower it, waving it in a threatening manner.

Police then opened fire at Walker, killing him. No other injuries are reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been released at this time.