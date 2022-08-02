PAWNEE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting regarding officers with the Sand Springs Police Department.

According to a press release, the OSBI was requested at approximately 11:37 a.m. on August 1 at the conclusion of a pursuit involving officers with the Sand Springs Police Department and three subjects in a Chevy Tahoe. A Sand Springs business had called police to report a larceny at their business and provided a vehicle description and tag number, which led police to the subjects, who were in a stolen vehicle out of Stephens County.

A pursuit ensued, with Sand Springs officers following the suspects into Pawnee County. The suspects’ vehicle crashed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle, then crashed “head-on into a Sand Springs vehicle,” according to an OSBI report.

At that point, officers fired at the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle two miles away. At approximately 5:45 p.m., an off-duty Pawnee County Reserve Deputy spotted the three suspects walking along Peninsula Dr. near Lake Keystone.

One male and two females were taken into custody, with one of the women requiring treatment for dehydration. The other suspects were taken to Sand Springs for questioning.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.