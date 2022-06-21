PONCA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ponca City.

According to a report from OSBI, a Ponca City liquor store clerk called police at 7:15 p.m. on June 20 to report a theft and told officers that an “unidentified white male” entered the store, stole some alcohol, and left on foot. Officers responded and pursued the man about a mile from the store.

The man was seen “with a gun in the middle of the street” and he encountered a woman driving on that same street. He allegedly forced the woman out of her vehicle and stole it.

Officers pursued the man, who returned to the strip mall where the theft occurred. He drove the vehicle “through the grassy field behind the strip mall” and abandoned it near some woods before leaving on foot again.

Officers continued the pursuit into the woods and saw the man turn around, noting that he “appeared to have a gun.” Officers shot the man, who was killed at the scene.

The Medical Examiner transported the body to their office to determine his identity. OSBI officers recovered a weapon from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.