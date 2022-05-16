SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 14, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:
- The Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting that a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 64.
- The caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle.
- The driver was able to switch lanes and avoided hitting the man.
- An officer responded to the location and attempted to speak with the man.
- The man drew a knife and was threatening the officer with the weapon.
- The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man to drop the knife.
- The officer fired their weapon and the man was hit.
- The officer called EMS and began rendering aid to the man.
- He was transported to the hospital where he died.
- His name is not being released pending next of kin notification.
This incident occurred in Indian County and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.