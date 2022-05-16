SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 14, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:

The Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting that a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 64.

The caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle.

The driver was able to switch lanes and avoided hitting the man.

An officer responded to the location and attempted to speak with the man.

The man drew a knife and was threatening the officer with the weapon.

The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man to drop the knife.

The officer fired their weapon and the man was hit.

The officer called EMS and began rendering aid to the man.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

His name is not being released pending next of kin notification.

This incident occurred in Indian County and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.