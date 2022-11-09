CLAREMORE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to an OSBI report, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at a business located on the 6400 block of East Tower Lane in Claremore and were initially informed about a man with a nail gun causing a disturbance inside the business. The subject, William Fairweather, 39, reportedly locked himself in an office inside the business and refused to exit.

Rogers County deputies and a Marshal with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service attempted to speak with Fairweather but he remained uncooperative. According to the report, Fairweather threatened law enforcement with the nail gun and they fired on the suspect, striking him.

Fairweather was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The OSBI is being assisted in the investigation by the FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision.

The investigation is ongoing.