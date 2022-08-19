OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 19, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released additional information in the investigation of a missing Louisiana woman in hopes of narrowing the search area.

During the course of the investigation, Special Agents determined that 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s last known location was in the Bogata, Texas area on August 5 at approximately 5:00 p.m., according to an OSBI press release. She was traveling northbound along Highway 271 towards Paris, Texas. Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on August 5, Case’s cellphone registered on cell towers at Pattonville, Texas and a tower located south of Paris.

A surveillance photo of Caitlyn Case taken on August 5

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on August 5, Case’s vehicle traveled around the south loop of Highway 286 in Paris to FM 79 where it proceeded in a northwesterly direction from Paris. Shortly afterward, the vehicle is believed to have traveled north in an unknown path headed to Oklahoma.

After entering Oklahoma on Highway 271, the vehicle then turned east on Highway 109 south of Grant, Oklahoma.

At this point in the investigation there is concern that someone other than Case was in control of the vehicle. It is believed that an attempt was made to deposit the vehicle in the Kiamichi River to hide its location during the late night hours of August 5. It is not believed at this time that Case physically entered Oklahoma. OSBI report on Caitlyn Case, released on August 19

Case left Houma, Louisiana en route to Colorado on August 4 and her last contact with family members was on August 5. Her vehicle was located on the banks of the Kiamichi River south of Fort Towson the night of August 12.

Case was driving a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Louisiana plates 957FDO. She is described as being 5’5”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap style top, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Agents request that anyone living or working along the previously listed routes with access to recorded video footage from August 5 between 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

The OSBI is currently the lead investigative agency and all tips should be forwarded through the OSBI tip line.