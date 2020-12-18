Oklahoma sheriff arrested on perjury, embezzlement charges

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd Arrested Friday Morning

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff is being charged in a multi-county grand jury indictment.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd was indicted Thursday on perjury and embezzlement charges.

Floyd was arrested at his home Friday morning by the Miami Police Department and is currently being held in the Ottawa County jail on a $50,000 bond.

An investigative state audit released back in June found several spending problems within the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

David Dean will replace Floyd as the county’s sheriff when he is sworn in, in January.

