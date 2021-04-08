Patrol says 2 killed in crash in southwestern Missouri

Around the Region
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people have died in a wrong-way crash near Mount Vernon in southwestern Missouri.

Television station KYTV reports that the crash happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 when a pickup truck traveling east in the westbound lanes hit a box truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup, 67-year-old David Galer, and his passenger, 46-year-old Joanne Merritt, died in the crash.

Both were from Pierce City.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

The patrol reports the crash closed one westbound lane of I-44 for several hours on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers