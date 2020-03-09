Pawnee County officials issue Silver Alert for missing 61-year-old man

by: K. Butcher

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Elvin Mills, Jr.

He is described as a white male last seen wearing blue-checkered pajama bottoms, a t-shirt, and a lightweight, light blue jacket.

His last known location is at a gas station in Preston, Oklahoma, around noon on Sunday.

Officials say he may be driving a green, four-door Mitsubishi Montero.

Mills has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and did not have his oxygen with him.

If you see Mills or know his whereabouts, call authorities immediately.

