Petrino named Missouri Valley Conference’s top coach

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 12: Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma on September 12, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sue Ogrocki-Pool/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference coach of the year.

Petrino led the Bears to a 5-1 record after they were picked to finish ninth in a preseason poll.

Petrino edged out South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier to become the first Missouri State coach to win the honor since Jesse Branch won it in 1989 and again in 1990.

Missouri State hired Petrino in January 2020.

The Bears open the FCS playoffs Saturday against North Dakota.