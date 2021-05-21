PHOTOS: Joplin tornado aftermath; ‘saved by the hand of God,’ said 1 local

JOPLIN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten years ago, a city at the outer edge of the Ozark Mountains dealt with a deadly tornado that killed 150 people and injured more than 1,000 others.

Joplin, Missouri, population 50,000 in 2011, according to the census bureau.

An EF-5 tornado struck at 6:12 p.m. ET on May 22, 2011, at the western edge of the city, and lasted 38 minutes. The highest wind was recorded at greater than 200 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Joplin, MO. Tornado aftermath. 5/2011. Photos by Ninette Sosa.

Joplin, MO. Tornado aftermath. 5/2011. Photo by Ninette Sosa.

Joplin, MO. Tornado aftermath. Photo S. Blanchard. 5/2011.

Joplin, MO. Tornado aftermath. Photo S. Blanchard. 5/2011.

Surviving an EF-5 tornado, a true miracle, according to one resident

When it was over it was a true miracle for those who survived. “When there is only a God for an explanation,” said Patsy Harbottle, “when there is no explanation for us to be alive.”

We were unloading groceries and quickly ran for cover in our house. The closet door pulled away, the walls began bouncing up and down and my husband and I were calling out to God to protect us. We held hands. Suddenly there was a calming. My husband said he saw the brightest blue sky he had ever seen. I began lifting up off the floor and my husband just called out to God, saying, “I’m not going to let her go.” Literally, at that moment, he said he felt the hand of God grab his wrists and we didn’t go any further. The house came down on top of us and we slid about 10 feet, the whole house shifted, and then it was over. There is no explanation for us to be alive. Harbottle said faith got them through the recovery and God. Joplin, Missouri, resident Patsy Harbottle interview with Ninette Sosa, 5/2011.

