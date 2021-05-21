PHOTOS: Joplin tornado aftermath; ‘saved by the hand of God,’ said 1 local

JOPLIN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten years ago, a city at the outer edge of the Ozark Mountains dealt with a deadly tornado that killed 150 people and injured more than 1,000 others.
Joplin, Missouri, population 50,000 in 2011, according to the census bureau.
An EF-5 tornado struck at 6:12 p.m. ET on May 22, 2011, at the western edge of the city, and lasted 38 minutes. The highest wind was recorded at greater than 200 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Surviving an EF-5 tornado, a true miracle, according to one resident
When it was over it was a true miracle for those who survived. “When there is only a God for an explanation,” said Patsy Harbottle, “when there is no explanation for us to be alive.”
We were unloading groceries and quickly ran for cover in our house. The closet door pulled away, the walls began bouncing up and down and my husband and I were calling out to God to protect us. We held hands. Suddenly there was a calming. My husband said he saw the brightest blue sky he had ever seen.
I began lifting up off the floor and my husband just called out to God, saying, “I’m not going to let her go.” Literally, at that moment, he said he felt the hand of God grab his wrists and we didn’t go any further. The house came down on top of us and we slid about 10 feet, the whole house shifted, and then it was over. There is no explanation for us to be alive. Harbottle said faith got them through the recovery and God.Joplin, Missouri, resident Patsy Harbottle interview with Ninette Sosa, 5/2011.
NWA family remembers the Joplin tornado
When an event changes the landscape and the lives of so many people in a community, it always seems strange to talk about it in terms of time passed. It was a normal day in May, 10 years ago—until it wasn’t normal at all.
We were coming back to Kansas City after a weekend in Denver, and ready to get a good night’s sleep before starting a new work week. Things happened quickly as my husband learned his hometown of Joplin had just been devastated by a massive tornado. He couldn’t be still with it, and within minutes of getting home, he was heading south to see the unthinkable, and to help whomever he could.
Ten years later, I still don’t know everything he saw that night—in some cases driving through parts of town first responders hadn’t gotten to yet, and in others not even being able to tell where in town he was. Street signs and landmarks knocked down or blown away left him disoriented in a place he had called home for more than 20 years.
We weren’t in Joplin when the storm hit, but we felt the impact. For months, my husband struggled with the grief of seeing the hospital in which he was born, the high school he attended, and many other places left in rubble. It’s difficult to know how to grieve the loss of a place, and sometimes, it makes all of the important things in your life feel even more important.Sammi Blanchard, Bella Vista resident