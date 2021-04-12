Police investigating skeletal remains found near Branson

Around the Region
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating after a mushroom hunter found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Branson over the weekend.

Springfield television station KYTV reports the remains were found Saturday near State Highway 248.

Branson police and the Taney County coroner confirmed the remains are human.

Police say they have one active missing person investigation, but that the remains found don’t appear to be connected to that case.

Police say they are checking with other state and federal officials in an effort to identify the remains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers