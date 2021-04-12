Police investigating skeletal remains found near Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating after a mushroom hunter found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Branson over the weekend.

Springfield television station KYTV reports the remains were found Saturday near State Highway 248.

Branson police and the Taney County coroner confirmed the remains are human.

Police say they have one active missing person investigation, but that the remains found don’t appear to be connected to that case.

Police say they are checking with other state and federal officials in an effort to identify the remains.