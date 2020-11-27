Police investigating Thanksgiving Day crash that killed Missouri man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a motor vehicle crash that killed a Missouri man.

Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. Thursday to an accident in Springfield, Missouri.

Police said in a news release that the driver of a Honda Accord was making a left turn when it was struck on the passenger side by a Ford Focus.

Fifty-two-year-old Daniel Roberts of Republic, Missouri, was a passenger in the Honda.

He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say this is the 25th crash-related death this year in Springfield.

