Police: Man found shot to death in southwestern Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southwestern Missouri city of Carthage say a man there has been shot to death.

Television station KYTV reports that a 911 caller reported a shooting Tuesday night in the city’s business district.

Police say arriving officers found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds dead in an alley.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

