Police: Man who smoked weed after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death involved in deadly car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) —A Memphis man accused in the death of two people over the weekend reportedly told police he had smoked weed just before the car accident due to the passing of Kobe Bryant.

According to police, Charles Jones drove over the center lane into oncoming southbound traffic in order to make a left turn from South Third to West Raines Road. He disregarded the red light and struck another vehicle head-on.

The victims were identified as Sonja Roser and Christopher Hunt. Both did not survive their injuries, police said.

When questioned by police, Jones reportedly told them he had smoked weed after learning about the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Jones was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, disregarding a traffic signal, driving on the right side of the roadway and reckless driving.

