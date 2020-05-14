Police searching for Stilwell murder suspect

STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Oklahoma are searching for the suspect in a homicide after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Stilwell on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says it has identified 35-year-old Tyler Presley as the suspect in the death of Brandon Stane.

On May 13, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance regarding a homicide at S. 4725 Road in Stilwell. According to OSBI, Stane was found deceased at the residence from a gunshot wound.

Police say Presley was identified as a suspect after agents with OSBI conducted interviews and collected evidence. He reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.

Presley’s current location is unknown to authorities.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES