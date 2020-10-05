Poteau Intermediate School students going virtual for 2 weeks

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seventh-and-eighth graders at a school in Oklahoma will be going virtual for the next two weeks “due to the number of students affected by the Covid 19 virus,” according to a post on Pansy Kidd Middle School’s Facebook page.

According to Principal Marshall Brence, the 7th and 8th grade students will be going all-virtual for the next two weeks, and all school activities will be canceled.

Students will be expected to work from home with Chromebooks.

“Parents, we ask that you monitor your students to see that they are checking in and doing their work each day in every class,” Brence said int he post.

Breakfast and lunch will be available as grab-and-go meals from the school cafeteria during this period. Meals may be picked up from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Thursday at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Poteau High School. No meal will be available on Thursday, October 15.

Classes will resume in-person on October 19.

