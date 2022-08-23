POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a “domestic violence incident.”

According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vista Grande on a call of a shooting. Patrol officers found Leslie Dave Edwards, 55, dead in the residence with a gunshot wound. Poteau Police Department Investigators, OSBI forensics, and an investigator from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

A 56-year-old woman was interviewed at the scene and released. The police report states that “preliminary investigation indicates that Edwards was shot in self-defense in a domestic violence incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office once it is completed.