POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poteau Police responded to a call of a man shot at 2:47 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Greg Russell.

Patrol officers found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39, with a gunshot wound on the front steps of a house on the 300 block of Carter Street. Smith was transported to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center where he later died.

Poteau Police Department Investigators, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the

Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene, Assistant Chief Russell said.

The investigation is ongoing.