MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband.

Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint of accessory to murder after the fact. She is free on $25,000 bail, court records show.

An informant provided an audio recording to investigators where Jimmy Kelly can be heard saying he shot Toni Elizabeth Moran, 47, of Miami, in the head and concealed the body near water and Charlena Kelly also shot Moran, the complaint states.

Jimmy Kelly is being held on a federal complaint of murder in the first degree in Indian Country and by causing death by using and discharging a firearm during in relation to a crime of violence. Charlana Kelly denied being at the crime scene or shooting Moran.

Moran, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres, was found insane in the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She was allowed to leave a mental hospital in 2011 after it was ruled, she was not a danger to society.

She died on Nov. 1, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body, according to an autopsy report. A toxicology report showed Moran had methamphetamine in her system and a trace of amphetamine. Antidepressants were also detected in Moran’s system, but not confirmed, the autopsy report states.

Moran’s body had 12 abrasions, including a laceration to her tongue and a contusion to the left side of her head, the autopsy report states.

Jimmy Kelly told investigators he was having a “relationship” with Moran that caused his wife, Charlena to become jealous and he had “arranged a confrontation” between both women, the complaint states.

During the confrontation, Moran said she “would be better off dead” so Jimmy Kelly handed her a loaded and cocked revolver and Moran shot herself in the head, the complaint states.

Jimmy Kelly was “so upset with Moran that she shot herself that he picked up the revolver and shot Moran the second time into Moran’s torso,” the complaint states.

Moran’s body was then dragged off the road by Jimmy Kelly in an attempt to conceal it, the complaint states.