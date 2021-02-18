President Biden approves Oklahoma emergency declaration

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A new-old ritual is taking shape in the Biden White House, one that starts with bulky briefing packages, war-gaming the “what-ifs,” and Oval Office discussions about how to talk to this or that particular U.S. ally or adversary. Twelve times since he took office, President Joe Biden has dialed up a world leader after reinstituting what was a long-held White House standard mothballed by Donald Trump: vigorous preparation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Oklahoma on February 17, due to the winter storm that hit the state.

President Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the storm that began on February 8, 2021, and is continuing.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.