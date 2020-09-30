Probation status hearing held for Webster County brothers

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A Probation status hearing was held Wednesday morning for the Schwartz brothers.

According to court records, the lawyer for Aaron and Petie Schwartz did confirm that the brothers were not staying at the same house as the victim.

There will also be a probation violation hearing on October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

