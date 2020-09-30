Probation status hearing held for Webster County brothers

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A Probation status hearing was held Wednesday morning for the Schwartz brothers.
According to court records, the lawyer for Aaron and Petie Schwartz did confirm that the brothers were not staying at the same house as the victim.
There will also be a probation violation hearing on October 22 at 3:00 p.m.
- Webster Co. residents calling for resignation of prosecutor after convicted child molesters sentenced to probation
- Webster County prosecutor sends motion to revoke Seymour brothers’ probation
- Brothers sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to reduced child molestation charges
- Seymour brothers charged with rape of child relative