Red Cross to deploy Emergency Response crews to Louisiana Monday; disaster volunteers needed

Through the morning rain the Huey P Long Bridge can be seen between the Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas announced plans to send four Emergency Response Vehicles to Louisiana on Monday to support the response to Hurricane Ida.

As of Sunday, 10 responders from the Missouri and Arkansas Region are deployed to support the Hurricane Ida response, with more leaving this week.

The Red Cross is also recruiting members of the public to volunteer to deploy to help those affected by devastating disasters. With multiple deployments across the nation, volunteers are needed for many areas including sheltering and other disaster services, but also for all areas of the Red Cross to include virtual positions.

Those who wish to sign up to volunteer can go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.